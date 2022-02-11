Avoid Red Meat And Processed Food For Long Life

A fast paced life has left almost negligible time for physical exercises, which is leading to obesity. Obesity is a major cause of diseases like diabetes, heart attack, high blood pressure and cholesterol levels etc. The most alarming fact is that people are suffering from these problems in their early ages. According to the experts, a combination of exercises and a balanced diet can lead to a healthy life.

Experts from the University of Bergen in New York have found a link between the kind of food we eat and our life expectancy. These experts have advised the non-vegetarians not to include red meat, chicken and other kinds of processed foods in their diet. Instead, according to the experts they can go for grains, legumes, green leafy vegetables, fruits and nuts in their diet. This study has advised the non-vegetarians that red meat and processed sugars are high in fats and salt. This high salt and fat quantity becomes the root cause of obesity, diabetes and cancer. These high quantities also lead to shorter life expectancy. Many also face the risk of premature deaths.

It is therefore advised by the experts that a person should take balanced diet for a long life, according to a report published in Daily Mail. The University of Bergen diet calculator advises people to consume the following food items daily.

225 grams of whole grains- Whole grains like brown rice will increase 2.2 years of life expectancy. 200 grams of fish- A must for adding 0.6 years of life Removing processed and red meat from your diet will add 1.8 years more to the life expectancy 200 grams of lentils- 2.4 years 25 grams of nuts- 0.9 years 400 grams of vegetables and fruit-0.4 years 25 grams of eggs- 0.8 years 50 grams of white meat 25 grams of added oils

This study has been published in the journal PLOS medicine.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

