Avoid Smoking, Adopt Yoga, Things We Need to do to Keep Our Hearts Healthy

In recent times, we have seen so many people experience heart issues and it’s time we took a look at what our heart desires. The simple answer is a proper and active lifestyle. These days, around 32 percent of deaths occur due to heart attack or stroke. That’s why it is very important to keep the heart healthy. Good and adequate sleep is essential for a healthy heart.

People who get an adequate amount of sleep stay away from problems like obesity, blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes. Apart from sleep, it is necessary to bring some critical changes in the daily lifestyle to keep the heart healthy. Sometimes small changes can cure major health problems. Let us know what other things should be included in the daily routine to keep the heart healthy.

1) Stay away from smoking: Smoking is a major reason behind the decline in heart health. Smoking not only affects the heart but also harms our overall health. Therefore, stay away from smoking for a healthy heart.

2) Consume omega-3 fatty acids: Try to include Omega-3 fatty acids in your daily diet as it reduces heart disease. Fish like salmon, tuna, sardines, trout, mackerel, and herring are considered good sources of omega-3 fatty acids. You should at least consume them twice a week.

3) Incorporate Laughter Therapy: Being happy is essential for both our inner and outer health. Being happy helps us keep the heart healthy. You can try Laughter therapy to keep yourself and your heart happy.

Laughing is considered good for the heart and it also helps to reduce stress hormones, inflammation in the arteries and increases high-density lipoprotein called good cholesterol.

4) Yoga: Yoga helps relax the body muscles and reduce stress. Yoga also improves heart health and also reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

5) Do exercise daily: Exercise is very important for the heart and our body. Therefore, whenever you get time, go for a walk in the park, do cycling, or swim as these are very good for heart health.

