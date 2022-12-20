Avoid These 5 Food Items In Winter To Get Rid Of Constipation

Constipation can make you feel bloated and uncomfortable throughout the day. Those physically inactive are likely to fall victim to constipation more than someone who exercises regularly. There can be plenty of reasons why people suffer from constipation — from not consuming enough fibre and water to side effects of a new medication.

It is important to note that food plays an important role in determining the level of this condition. And, it can aggravate during the winter season. So, read on to know about the food items that must be avoided to get rid of constipation in winter.

Raw Bananas – Fully ripe bananas can help in treating constipation as they contain soluble fibre. However, raw bananas contain high quantities of resistant starch, which can cause constipation. This is also the reason why they can be used in treating medical conditions like diarrhoea.

Dairy Products- Cheese, ice cream, and other dairy products have high calcium content, which consists of high-binding properties and causes constipation in some people. Dairy products also lack fibre, thus increasing the problem of constipation.

Processed snacks- Potato chips, cookies, pastries, and other processed snack foods have high salt, processed sugar, and fat content. What worsens the case is that these food items are low in dietary fibre content. A combination of all these factors can lead to constipation.

Red Meat- Red meat has a lot of protein and fat, which take a long time to digest. In addition to that, it also does not contain fibre, which is the most important nutrient when it comes to relieving constipation.

Fried food items- Consuming large portions of fried or fast foods may also increase the risk of constipation. That’s because these food items tend to be high in fat and low in fibre. This combination can slow digestion, exactly like red meat.

