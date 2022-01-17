Avoid These Food Items To Build Strong Immunity

A rock-solid immune system plays an instrumental role in maintaining one’s overall health. To please our taste buds many of us grab food items like sugar candy, fried junk, ice cream or a packet of crispy wafers. But little did we know that habits like this gradually start to weaken our immunity system.

Strong body immunity depends upon a healthy lifestyle and our daily eating habits. There are many fruits, vegetables that are loaded with different vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and antioxidants that are needed to build and maintain a strong immune system.

Here is a list of food items that you should avoid which adversely impacts body immunity and overall health.

>Canned and packaged food

Packaged food items have become an integral part of our lives due to a busy lifestyle. But we should know that to maintain our immunity, the consumption of packaged or canned food items should be limited. The preservatives which are used to maintain the longevity of canned and packaged items are harmful to health.

>Overconsumption of salt

Excessive consumption of salt can wreak havoc on the immune system. Be watchful of how much salt you consume in chips, bakery goods and frozen meals. Excessive salt consumption can also develop health issues like blood pressure.

>Avoid eating processed meat

Processed meat not only harms your immunity but also has a bad effect on your digestive system. In short, processed meat is highly injurious to health. Apart from this, processed meat consumption can also increase the risk of heart diseases.

>Consumption of fast-food

Along with endangering our general health fast food also compromises our immune system. It also adversely impacts our metabolism. Therefore, to keep immunity strong, you should stay away from fast food.

