Avoid These Ingredients In Your Food To Stay Healthy

Our busy lifestyle and easy access to getting food to our doorsteps have definitely made our lives easy. But it is having a negative impact on health too. From using frozen meats to defrost and add to our recipes, to whipping up a bowl of soup with a ready-to-make packet, we are relying more and more on packaged food filled with preservatives that are harmful to our bodies. While we may be aware of this fact already, once in a while our mind needs a gentle reminder as to why we must try to avoid using such ingredients.

Sodium Nitrite

To stop the growth of bacteria and to preserve the reddish-pink colour and salty taste this ingredient is frequently used in processed meat products. A study submitted to the National Library of Medicine found that too much consumption of nitrites and nitrosamine is linked with stomach cancer.

Yeast Extract

Yeast extract is used to provide a salty flavour to foods like cheese, soy sauce and snacks. Excessive consumption is associated with greater salt intake and high blood pressure.

White Sugar

Refined sugar is considered to have empty calories as they contain no vitamins, minerals, proteins, fats, or fibres. These sugars are commonly used in food like ice cream, pastries, soda and beverages.

Maida

Maida is primarily used in fast food. It is safe to avoid food ingredients that have such chemical content. Try to use whole grain flour for adding nutritional value to the food.

Refined vegetable oils

Highly processed vegetable oils like soybean, corn and cottonseed oil are high in Omega-6 polyunsaturated fats. In moderation, it is beneficial for the heart, however, if consumed in improper amounts, it may cause acid reflux. You can use olive oil for cooking.

