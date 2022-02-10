Avoid These Methods to Remove Nasal Hair, Read On

Your nasal hair, as unattractive or unpleasant as they may seem, perform a crucial part in keeping you well. While your first instinct may be to go for the tweezers, doing so may end up causing more harm than good. It is because your nose hair has a purpose: it’s your body’s first line of defense against bacteria and pathogens in the nasal canal.

Removing them puts you in danger of not just nasal inflammation — symptoms include stinging, burning, and sneezing — but also lung discomfort. So, at all costs, avoid the following measures:

Plucking

Advertisement

Ingrown hairs and infections can result from plucking the nose hair. These treatments may potentially harm the delicate tissues within the nose. The red lumps loaded with pus can be unpleasant. They frequently arise when you violently pluck your nose hair, and they linger for a long time.

Waxing

Waxing your nasal hairs, like tweezing, can harm the tissue and inflame the follicles in the nose. Another issue with waxing is that it eliminates a lot of nasal hair in one fell swoop while also removing one of your body’s important defense systems for keeping out unwanted particles.

Scissors

Advertisement

A person must also avoid clipping the nose hair with sharp-pointed nail clippers or other tiny scissors. The points can easily pierce the sensitive mucous membranes within the nostril, causing discomfort and infection.

Laser Hair Removal

Again, shaving off all of your nasal hair is not advised. Laser hair removal for your nostrils is also a semi-permanent method, which says you will be left with your terrible decision for a longer period of time than you would if you waxed or tweezed your nose hair.

Depilatory Creams

Depilatory creams are cream-based treatments containing chemicals that degrade the keratin structure in your hair, prompting it to fall out. Though some people may get away with using a hair removal cream to eliminate hair from their back or chest, putting this substance in your nose is a bad idea.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.