Avoid These Mistakes to Build a Strong Relationship with Your Child

Every parent wants to build a healthy relationship with their child. They want to be their friend, companion and guide in every step. However, sometimes the generation gap doesn’t let them bloom a friendship bond with their kids. Their thought process, upbringing and predetermined norms become a barrier in turning a friend to them. In that case, the relationship seems a little drifting. No matter how hard you try, sometimes this gap becomes, even more, bigger and your kid becomes distant from you. If you don’t want to make your children drift apart, you must stop these habits right away.

Punishing your child

From a very young age, children develop an understanding and fear of their parent’s behaviour. It is okay to scold your child if they make any mistake and make them realise the wrong, they have done. However, punishing them often leaves a scar on their mind and creates a fear of you.

Ignoring your child’s idea

A child’s mind is a mix of a lot of ideas which they want to share with you. But sometimes due to lack of time or other engagements, you might ignore your child’s thoughts and ideas. Ignoring your child is the biggest mistake you can make. It can make them feel unwanted and create a lasting scar.

Saying ‘No’ to everything

If your child has to run behind you every time to convince you for letting them go out, party or buy new things, then you are wrong this time. It is okay to say no sometimes for their unjustifiable wills but putting too many restrictions can make them take the path of lying.

Comparison with other kids

Every child is unique and you must not compare him/her with anyone. It somehow makes them feel you don’t love them enough and could make them go away from you.

Not communicating with them

To build a strong bond, it is important that you communicate with your child and ask them about their day. If you are only talking to them about needs and wants, then you are missing out on a big thing.

