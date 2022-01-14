Avoid these parenting mistakes to give your baby a healthy environment

In modern times, planning a family is a task. With the changing world, parents are getting cautious while planning a baby. They start planning the baby’s little things even before conceiving. They try to figure out everything in advance from the style of upbringing, their schooling, the luxuries they want to give to their child to the finances. Most couples panic in the process while parenting is a calming job. It is about the feelings and emotions that go behind it.

For a child’s proper physical and cognitive development, parents must treat their babies with love and care. It is the first towards healthy parenting. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, a baby’s brain grows with every hug, every kiss, every nutritious meal and the games parents play with them.

Advertisement

Before panicking to become a perfect parent, you must note no parent is perfect. Everyone has their unique way of parenting. In this process, everyone tends to make mistakes.

Dr Aruna Kalra, Senior Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at CK Birla Hospital, reveals that being a parent is not easy an easy task but is the hardest job. Parents make some mistakes in the process that are completely normal. But one must learn from them and never repeat.

Let’s look at the few common mistakes new parents make:

>Panicking over everything

New parents worry a lot. Sometimes about baby’s cry, his food, his sleep cycle and get trapped in the problems. You need to calm your senses and take the advice of experts whenever needed.

>Flooding with over-information

Advertisement

The modern parents have very powerful tool called internet. They try to find solution to every answer through it. Also, every elder in the family give their own advice. The access information creates confusion. You must always consult a doctor when in doubt.

>Not sharing equal responsibilities

Both partners have equal responsibilities while raising up the child. While sometimes, one parent gets overburdened and others become negligent. This should not happen. Both mother and father divide the tasks equally.

>Neglecting your partner

Advertisement

It is good to be attentive towards your baby but you must not neglect your spouse because of that. Give them time and attention to keep the love blooming.

>Comparing your child with others

This is a common mistake. Your child is different from others and will grow differently as per genes, nutrition and environmental condition. You must not compare him with others.

>Waking up the baby to breastfeed

If your baby is hungry, s/he will show signs of hunger like crying or putting a fist in his/her mouth. Look for these signs, do not wake a sleeping baby to breastfeed.

Advertisement

You must understand that it is not a day transformation but is a gradual process. There are a few things that must note in the early development days of your baby.

Breastfeed the child by keeping him close to you and looking into his eyes while feeding him. It’ll make them feel loved.

Mild fever with changing weather is common in babies. There is no need to panic rather consult your paediatrician every time your baby gets ill.

Advertisement

Stay happy in front of your baby. Even, if your mood is off, do not shout in front of the baby as it creates a negative impact on their minds.

Stay attentive and play with your babies regularly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.