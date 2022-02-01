Avoiding Arguments to Saving Image, 5 Reasons Why People Lie

There is no human who does not lie. There are many reasons that make people lie, not the least because they have done something wrong and are scared of being caught.

Sometimes people also lie to prevent someone from getting hurt or for some greater good. However, there are also compulsive liars, who lie without any good reason. Below are the top 5 reasons why people lie, according to experts:

>Controlling the situation:

Sometimes, people may lie because they are trying to control the situation or influence a decision in their favour. They might try to lie so that they get the desired reactions or results. They might also be trying to shield an uncomfortable truth about themselves.

>Not disappointing others:

A person often lies because they are often scared of disappointing another person. Sometimes, some people have a lot of expectations of us and they react very strongly if we fail to live up to those expectations. And therefore, people often lie when they don’t want to disappoint someone.

>Avoiding arguments:

A person averse to arguments lies to avoid quarrels or confrontation. They try to avoid any kind of conflict by lying.

>To save their own image:

Many a time, people want to project a certain kind of image before others resort to lying to protect or maintain that perception.

>Delusions:

There are some people who put too much stress on themselves. Such people often fall prey to delusions since their brain starts believing what they desperately want to believe. In that case, they are delusional and cannot help lying. They are not even aware that they are lying.

