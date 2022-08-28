Ayurveda Expert Draws Connections Between Skin Issues And Mental Health-Check Out How They’re Related

Ayurveda is an ancient science that uses the natural way of healing from disease and illness. It focuses on the root cause of the problem and aims to offer holistic, all-encompassing treatment for modern-day ailments.

It emphasizes the fact that problem in one part of the body, more often than not, has to do with an imbalance in the functioning of other parts of the body. The medicinal practice gives a lot of importance to mental health because that is responsible for the secretion of necessary hormones to carry out bodily functions.

Dr. Nitika Kohli, Ayurveda expert from Aimil Healthcare, explained to Hindustan Times how compromised mental health adversely impacts our skin.

If we are under constant stress, then it disrupts our eating and sleeping patterns, which in turn affects our skin and can cause breakouts like pimples. It is advisable to take deep breaths when faced with troubling situations, in order to better handle the problem.

When we are agitated and bothered due to something, we turn to food to find solace. While our favourite foods do trigger dopamine and make us feel good, they take a toll on our cholesterol levels and that can reflect on our skin with pigmentation. One can look for other ways to channel their stress.

Overthinking due to stress can manifest itself in the form of dry, lacklustre skin and wrinkles. It robs the skin of its natural glow and radiance.

Different people tend to have other coping mechanisms to deal with stress, and some can take to smoking and drinking. Tobacco consumption causes premature ageing of the skin and regular consumption of alcohol can make our faces look bloated and puffy.

Taking stress for prolonged periods can lead to depression, aggravating existing skin problems. It can lead to new problems like swelling under the eyes and discolouration.

Meditation is a tried and tested way to reduce stress and improve mental health. One should try meditation also for a host of other benefits it offers.

