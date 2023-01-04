Ayurveda for Hair: Simple Ayurvedic Hair Care Practices For Cold Winter Months

Winters are beautiful. Huddling near the fireplace, feeling the chilly winds caress your hair strands, going on a picnic, and sitting and having that cup of hot chocolate - winters are exceptionally lovely. However, winter can bring a slew of hair and scalp issues, including dandruff, hair breakage, split ends, frizz, and fall.

Experiencing hair loss and hair damage issues, are almost a given in today’s environment. There is no escaping from external environmental stressors, hormonal imbalances and on top of it, chemical hair styling products and heated hair tools - we have a perfect tangled mess (pun intended).

“It is critical to take care of your hair during this season. Many people make the mistake of experimenting with various commercial hair products that claim to provide the best winter hair protection," says Vani Ahuja, Co-Founder and Director, NatureCode.

Most of us have undoubtedly tried every remedy, hair product in the book, but all in vain. So, it’s time to go back to the roots, literally and figuratively.

Ayurveda is a 3000-year-old practice. A practice as old as time. “When compared to modern medicine, Ayurveda certainly has an upper hand, as unlike modern medicine it does not have any ill effects and it does not follow the rule of one size fits all. It recognizes the individuality of every single person and realizes everyone’s requirements. With winters in full swing, hair care is a very valid concern everybody faces, and Ayurveda can rectify that," says Rakhi Ahuja, CEO, Jovees Herbal.

Rakhi Ahuja shares Ayurvedic hair care tips, to bring back the sheen to your dry, brittle hair.

Hair oiling- Oiling your scalp regularly, is highly beneficial according to Ayurveda. Massaging your scalp regularly using natural, herbal oils, not only helps maintain scalp and hair health but also helps in calming your mind and body. Thus, helping you relieve stress and restoring balance.

Use natural hair products- According to Ayurveda, mother nature has bestowed upon us with a miraculous herb for everything. Today, even science has backed the use natural ingredients, written in the Vedas. Why use chemical laden products when natural herbs can do the trick, in a better way.

Use home-made hair masks- Herbs are the answer to all hair care queries. Applying herbs, flowers and roots extracts, that are specially hydrating infuse instant moisture to the hair and repair damaged hair follicles without coating them with an unwanted toxic chemical layer.

Keep your scalp clean- Rinsing your hair at least once a week using reetha and shikakai extract not only cleanses your hair organically but also maintains the pH levels of your strands and scalp without stripping it of its natural oils.

Use herbal hair tonic- Using a hair tonic is an extremely efficient way to revitalize and revive your locks; and if it's herbal you know your hair are getting the much needed nourishment.

Vani Ahuja shares some herbs and recipes that can be beneficial in your hair care regimen during winters.

Amla

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is one of the most effective Ayurvedic remedies for winter hair problems such as hair fall, dandruff, itchiness, and dryness. So, take 10-20 amlas and blend them until they form a paste. Apply this paste to your scalp, let it sit for a few minutes, and then rinse thoroughly. Doing this on a regular basis can add a lot of shine to your hair and solve a lot of winter hair problems.

Bhringaraj

Bhringaraj, also known as “the king of herbs," got its name because of its ability to treat various hair-related issues and promote hair growth. This herb has been used to treat baldness, rejuvenate hair follicles, and induce a calming sensation. You can make a paste out of Bhringraj leaves and water and apply it to your scalp. You can also combine these leaves with Tulsi leaves and Amla fruit to make a paste and massage your scalp with it.

Brahmi

Brahmi is well-known for nourishing the roots and stimulating new follicle growth. Brahmi adds thickness and lustre to hair while strengthening and nourishing the roots. Brahmi is also beneficial for acute dandruff, particularly in the winter, and reduces itchiness in the scalp. This wonder herb not only reduces split ends but also forms a protective layer around the hair follicles, giving it a natural black color and sheen.

Ayurvedic oil massage

An Ayurvedic hair oil that is fully natural and organic in composition can be quite helpful for enhancing hair health. Warm oil applied to the scalp while massaging encourages blood flow, which strengthens and nourishes hair follicles and speeds up hair development. By activating the sebaceous glands on your scalp, massages also provide natural gloss to your hair while preventing dandruff. Use organic oils like coconut, sesame, and castor; massage frequently to see improved volume, length, and sheen.

Ayurvedic Hair Butter and Shampoo

During winter months, dry scalp is a regular problem. It’s a formulation of hydrating natural ingredients, hair butter can help treat dry, flaky scalp. Use hair butter to massage your entire scalp if you have dry skin. Use only sulfate- and paraben-free shampoo and conditioner while washing your hair.

The benefits of Ayurveda are multi-fold. Trying to incorporate its essence in every way imaginable has been our motto all along, because when we live in harmony with nature, we heal.

