Ayurveda for skin: Try these 5 tips to fight ageing

Women are often drowned in stress when they see ageing signs on their skin and spend innumerable hours and money on finding the perfect treatment that works best for them.

From regular visits to salons to trying out homemade remedies and verifying every alternative mentioned on the internet, women really have a tough time getting their desired results. But did you know that items from your kitchen can help in anti-ageing treatment?

The practise of Ayurveda is now gaining fast prominence in the world and is known to have effective results in a short span of time. Just like the Korean skincare products, Ayurveda stands the test of time and proves to do wonders. Not only does Ayurveda offers beauty hacks that can help you in attaining younger-looking skin, its holistic approach also helps in improving one’s overall health and well being.

Here are some of the Ayurvedic beauty hacks that help in fighting ageing signs:

1. Sandalwood powder

Sandalwood powder has anti-ageing properties and also helps in treating pimples and acne. Take a half tablespoon of the sandalwood powder and add a few drops of water to it. Apply the paste on your face and rinse it off after 10 mins. This can help in reducing wrinkles and fine lines, while also keeping a check on your oily skin.

2. Milk

Milk contains lactic acid and helps in deep cleaning pores. Washing your face with milk helps in unclogging the pores from sebum or oil. It also removes acne-causing bacteria at bay.

3. Honey

Honey acts as an excellent natural moisturizer. It works wonders on both dry and oily skin. Apply a thin layer of honey on your face and rinse it off after 15 minutes.

4. Multani Mitti

Multani mitti helps in fighting ageing signs like wrinkles and helps in the tightening of the skin. To make the pack, take a tablespoon of Multani mitti and add three tablespoons of rose water. Apply the pack to your face and neck and wash after the pack dries completely.

5. Yoghurt, wheat flour, turmeric powder

Mix all the three ingredients together to make a face pack. In place of yoghurt, you can also use lemon. The acid in lemon juice is known to treat dark spots on the face, giving it a clear complexion, whereas the turmeric powder brightens up the face. Apply the pack on your face and neck and wash it off once it dries completely.

