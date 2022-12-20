Home » News » Lifestyle » Ayurvedic Herbs to Prevent Cold, Cough In Winter

Ayurvedic Herbs to Prevent Cold, Cough In Winter

One of the most prevalent signs of the flu, the common cold, and other seasonal allergens is nasal congestion or a blocked nose. These herbs and spices can keep you from getting getting colds and coughs

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 12:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Although there are medications and cough syrups available to treat the symptoms, prevention is always better. (Image: Shutterstock)
Although there are medications and cough syrups available to treat the symptoms, prevention is always better. (Image: Shutterstock)

Nasal congestion or blocked nose is one of the most common symptoms of cold, flu and other seasonal allergies. With pollution, pollen, and colder weather in the winter, the issue is very common. While nasal congestion can be a bother on its own, it can also lead to headaches, fever, and other issues. Although medicines and cough syrups are available to alleviate the symptoms, there is nothing better than taking preventive measures. And natural Ayurvedic remedies can help prevent the issue altogether. Here are some herbs and spices to prevent colds and coughs.

Tulsi

Advertisement

Tulsi is known as the “mother medicine of nature" and “the queen of herbs" in Ayurveda. The plant can improve a person’s ability to fight against the common cold and cough by improving the immune system. The herb boosts antibody production and prevents any infection from the onset. Tulsi leaves also have cough-relieving properties as they soothe the oesophagus by helping you cough out sticky mucus. Experts suggest chewing 4-5 tulsi leaves first thing in the morning.

Honey

RELATED NEWS

Honey is filled with antimicrobial properties that help in easing sore throats. Consuming a teaspoon of honey before going to bed can reduce the severity of the cough. It relieves chest congestion. Honey is not only beneficial for sore throat but also for digestion and boosting metabolism. Many people also take honey with tulsi or ginger juice for an added benefit.

Advertisement

Haldi

Haldi or turmeric has been used for medicinal purposes for ages. It’s known for treating everything from wounds and cuts to respiratory disorders like the common cold. The primary chemical ingredient in haldi, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory, antihistamine and antibacterial properties. It’s advised to consume one or two teaspoons of haldi mixed with hot milk before sleeping.

Advertisement

Amla

Perhaps there isn’t any other Ayurvedic immunity supplement available as good as Amla. It has one of the highest sources of Vitamin C out of any food. The berries also have potent antibacterial effects. You can consume them raw as a fruit or in the form of juice.

Pudina

Pudina (Mint) is a plant that is used to treat various respiratory and digestive problems. Pudina’s primary pharmacological component, menthol, is known to be a natural decongestant with potent anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. It is also used outside of Ayurveda in various cough syrups, balms and inhalants.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: December 20, 2022, 12:14 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 12:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Her Bold And Sensuous Fashion Sense, Check Out The Diva's Best Dressed Moments Of 2022

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Enthralls Fans With Captivating Performance At 2022 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony, See Her Sexy Pictures