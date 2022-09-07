Ayurvedic Natural Products to Help Enhance Hair Volume

You must really detest it when your hair becomes so thin that it is continually knotted and damaged. Our hair quality is declining due to a variety of issues, including pollution, shampoos with chemicals, and poor water quality. Nowadays, hair loss and slow hair growth are common problems. Maybe it’s time to go back to our origins in the ages-old art of Ayurveda, which offers a number of methods for reviving hair growth and volume. The Tribe Concepts’ founder and CEO, Amritha Gaddam, offers some thoughts on some naturally occurring ingredients that can aid in increasing hair volume.

1. BRAHMI:

Your hair may benefit greatly from this miraculous Ayurvedic plant. Brahmi is frequently used to reduce stress and clear the mind, but it also has positive effects on the hair and appearance. By treating a dry and damaged scalp, it can aid in preventing hair loss. Additionally, brahmi may be used to treat a number of hair problems, including split ends, itching, and dandruff. It may be quite relaxing to massage Brahmi oil into the scalp.

2. TRIPHALA:

The active components of Triphala churna, such as Amla and Haritaki, restore damaged hair and boost hair volume. The antibacterial and antifungal properties of its active substances, such as haritaki, protect the scalp and aid in the treatment of dandruff. You can add triphala powder to your diet or apply it to your hair together with coconut oil. Your diet affects the health of every aspect of your body, including the condition of your hair. One of the reasons your hair volume is weak may be due to your liver health and bad digestion. Triphala treats both conditions by cleansing the digestive system.

3. ALOE VERA:

ontrolling hair loss naturally can be accomplished using aloe vera. It hydrates and nourishes your scalp, encouraging the growth of new hair. Aloe vera gel should be applied to the scalp and left on for an hour. Afterward, shampoo your hair to get it out. Your hair fall will surely be reduced if you consistently practise these 2 simple techniques.

4. REETHA

This is a tried-and-true shampoo made entirely of natural ingredients for those with fine hair who are prone to hair thinning. You’ll need Amla, Reetha, and Shikakhai in a 1:1:1 ratio to make this shampoo. All that’s left to do is to just bring the water they’re all in to a boil. After that, rinse your hair one last time with this water. These components will provide your hair all the natural advantages while also feeding the scalp and root structure.

