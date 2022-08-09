Ayurvedic Remedies To Improve Eyesight

Do you often experience redness and dryness in your eyes? It could be a sign of an infection. In today’s time, most of the work is done via electronic gadgets. As a result, it facilitates dry eyes, burning, redness, watery eyes, headache, and blurred vision. Therefore, it is crucial to take care of your eyes. Listed below are some suggestions shared by Ayurveda Doctor, Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya on her Instagram handle.

As per the health expert, these suggestions will help you improve your eyesight and get rid of disorders.

Organic rose water: Dr Dixa suggested people put rose water in their eyes as it aids in relieving the burning sensation. Furthermore, it provides relaxation to the eyes.

Cow ghee: As per the doctor, consuming cow ghee or instilling it into your eyes or nostrils is excellent for your eye health.

Triphala: Triphala is a herb that is great for one’s eyes. You can either consume it, use it as an eye wash or as ghee (Maha triphaladi ghrit) for tarpana (putting ghee in eyes).

Listed below are the steps for you to use it as an eye wash:

Take a teaspoon of Triphala in a glass of water. Keep it for an entire night.

Strain it with a coffee filter or with a folded cloth 21 times in the morning.

Be certain to not leave a single particle of Triphala remains in the water.

After finishing the process you can wash your eyes with the obtained water.

Walk - To improve your vision, you should walk on your second or third toe. The health expert said that as per the science of reflexology, our second and third toe have the maximum nerve endings. Therefore, putting pressure on these toes stimulates the functioning of the eyes as well as improves vision.

20-20-20 rule: As per this rule, in order to reduce fatigue and eye strain, you should look at something for 20 seconds after every 20 minutes. Make sure that the thing you are looking at is 20 feet away.

Eye exercises: Look sideways, up and down, and rotate your eyes in clockwise as well as anti-clockwise directions. Doing this on a regular basis for 10 minutes will aid in optimizing focus and alignment.

Trataka and Meditation: Trataka means looking at a particular object from a distance. Doing this will strengthen your eyes muscles and improve your vision as well as your memory.

Meanwhile, meditating will balance the pitta in your body. As a result, it will prevent redness, burning of the eyes, etc. Furthermore, it will relax your mind.

Enable a blue light filter on your screen: Doing so will prevent your eyes from getting damaged due to the overuse of gadgets

Sleep well: Sleeping well plays a crucial role in providing relaxation to the eyes.

