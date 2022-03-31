Ayurvedic Tips for Your Pets that Must be Followed this Summer

Many of us share a special bond with our animal companions, and why not? After all, they nourish us with uniquely pure and unconditional love. And in return, many of us can go to great lengths to provide them with the best care they need. But summer season is here and this time of the year could be a bit troublesome for our adorable furry friends. Wondering how? Well, during the summer season the chances are more that our pets can be infected with fleas and ticks. Also, the rising temperature and scorching heat can result in heatstroke and sunburn. And dehydration during summers needs no introduction.

While there are certain remedies out there for all these problems, they often come with a side-effect. With that being said, Indians are surrounded by ayurvedic herbs and practices, which results in no side effects. And fortunately, the Indian scriptures also mentioned many veterinary medicines, treatments, and management. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the list of ayurvedic do’s and don’ts for pets during the summer season:

Advertisement



Grooming in the summer season



If you are a pet parent then you must bathe your pet once every 10-15 days. While purchasing the products for your pets you must be extra cautious and always go for mild and non-toxic products which are free of harmful chemicals.



Herbs for your furry friends



There are some herbs that can boost the immunity of your pets, resulting in increased longevity, good health, and the prevention of infections. Ashwagandha, spirulina, guduchi, giloi, amla, and haldi strengthens the immune system and provide several additional benefits. Herbs like amla, tulsi, shatavari (Asparagus) help in maintaining the weight of your pet, and it can also result in making them feel energetic.

Advertisement



Food and exercise routine



Try and give your pet light meals with lots of easy-to-digest eatables. Yogurt, watermelon, cucumber, and coconut water are ideal food products for the summer season. Keep in mind that your pet is drinking clean water at regular intervals of time. Remember to take your pets on a long walk and run, but early in the morning.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.