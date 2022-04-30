Ayushman Bharat Diwas 2022: All You Need to Know About PM-Jan Arogya Yojana

AYUSHMAN BHARAT DIWAS 2022: To uplift the ideals of Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Ayushmaan Bharat Diwas is observed on April 30. Ayushman Bharat Yojna is a health scheme which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. It reflects the fulfillment of the objectives of the government of India that align with SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) of the United Nations. The objectives of the UN say, “leave no one behind," in terms of access to healthcare facilities. All this is in a bid to provide better health care facilities to the Indian population.

The scheme covers the population who lie below the poverty line and are unable to afford expensive healthcare facilities.

Advertisement

Ayushman Bharat Diwas aims to promote affordable healthcare facilities in the country’s remotest area based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census database. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY) is a crucial component of the Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

The largest healthcare scheme in the world, PM-JAY was launched by PM Modi in Ranchi, Jharkhand on September 23, 2018. It intends to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family every year to more than 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families. The beneficiaries of PM-JAY belong to the bottom 40 percent of the Indian population.

The central government is fully funding the PM-JAY, but its implementation cost is shared between the central and the state government. Not only does it provide cashless hospitalisation, but also covers the expenses of three days of pre-hospitalisation and 15 days post-hospitalisation which include costs of tests and medicines.

The central government has made the benefits of PM-JAY portable across the country, which means that you can visit any enlisted public or private healthcare facility in India and avail the convenience of cashless hospitalisation. The PM-JAY services include around 1,393 procedures and all the pre-existing conditions are covered from the very first day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.