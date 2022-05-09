B-Town Summer Style Book: 6 Beauty and Skincare Tips to Help You Survive the Deadly Summer

It is again the time of the year when you will need your sunscreen, scarves, and umbrellas every time you step outside. Yes, the scorching summer is back! Every year when the summer arrives, it brings so many skincare issues, tans, breakouts, rashes, roughness, and many more. Women and men alike, dig into the Internet to find instant solutions to these skin problems.

Are you dealing with the same? Worry, no more. Here are some simple skincare tips that will help you protect your skin during the deadly summer:

Wear sunscreen: The damage UV rays cause to our skin isn’t limited to tan. It can also result in pigmentation, uneven texture, fine lines, age spots, dull skin, and wrinkles. Dermatologists suggest wearing sunscreen is mandatory to protect your exposed skin.

Advertisement

Apply a light moisturiser: Even if the humidity may make your skin feel oily, moisturising your skin is essential. You can select a non-greasy formula based or a simple light moisturiser for your skin.

Keep your skin hydrated: Hydration is pivotal at all times during the summer. So, wash your face often with water or carry a facial mist to freshen your skin at regular intervals. Don’t forget to drink water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated.

Exfoliate once or twice a week: Use a face scrub at least twice a week to peel off the excess dirt and oil from your face. Scrubbing your face will help unclog the pores and reduce blemishes. But remember to choose a scrub suitable for your skin.

Avoid heavy make-up: During hot summer days, wearing a ton of makeup can feel like an unnecessary extra layer as it prevents the skin from breathing. Humidity and heat also influence the skin’s ability to breathe. So, rather than using heavy foundation and other cosmetics, you can use a tinted lip balm and a light moisturiser if you need to wear some makeup.

Advertisement

Wear sun-protective accessories and clothes: Wear sunglasses to protect the eyes from harmful UV rays. You can wear fabrics such as cotton and linen. It will protect the skin from rashes and make you feel comfortable as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.