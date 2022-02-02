Baba Ramdev Suggests Ayurvedic, Home Remedies To Keep Kidney Healthy

Many people are falling prey to kidney-related diseases these days because of the changed lifestyle. The kidney is responsible for filtering out waste products from the blood and urine. This process helps keep our bodies healthy and clean. A healthy kidney helps you discharge waste properly and produce hormones to help your body function properly.

If the kidney is not functioning properly, we can become victims of some serious diseases. It is important to treat any problem related to kidneys properly so that they do not get worse.

Ayurveda and home remedies may also keep your kidney healthy. So if you believe the same and rely on Ayurveda, these tips by Swami Ramdev might be useful for you. Swami Ramdev, also known among followers as Baba Ramdev, is an Indian yoga guru and businessman.

Swami Ramdev's Ways to Keep Your Kidneys Healthy:

Swami Ramdev recommends consuming urad dal at least once a week.

Buckwheat water is a healthy drink that should be consumed by all the members of the house once a month. It does not cause kidney stones or kidney-related diseases.

Consuming bunions can treat all kidney-related problems like an increase in creatinine level or leakage of the kidney.

Soak barley, kulti dal, and water in a pot overnight. Drink the mixture on an empty stomach in the morning, afternoon and evening to get the benefit.

Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.

