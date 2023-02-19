Baby Wings To Upside Down: 6 Different Ways To Wear Eyeliner

When it comes to makeup, the eyes contribute to a major part of carrying out any statement looks. Along with the eyeshadow, it is essential to pick out a perfect liner as well. From liquid, pencil, smokey, and smudgy, they come in a versatile range of beauty products. Whether you just want to use a coloured pencil or get those perfect cat eyes, there are creative ways to use eyeliners to their full potential. Want to know how? Here’s taking a quick look at some of the best eyeliner trends that will help elevate your makeup.

Neon and Glitter

Be it electrifying greens or blues, adding neon liner is a peppy way to add a playful colour pop to your look. If you aren’t confident with the trend, try with small wings initially. Once comfortable you can be as playful as going wild and trying out unusual geometric shapes or adding a touch of glitter to give an edgy statement.

Baby wings

The name itself suggests this trend bends toward minimalism rather than going for classic winged eyeliner. The edgy part remains the same but baby wings are short when compared to a full-fledged classic one. It requires the work of the tiniest flick but it is an apt choice for occasions where you wish to tone down your makeup.

Negative space

Looking for some drama? Then it is negative space that you must try. While a normal graphic eyeliner begins from the eyelids and stays attached to them. The winged eyeliner extends almost up to the temples creating a negative space around the eye contour. This technique gives a bold and dramatic twist to your eye makeup.

Double eyeliner

Double-winged eyeliner is the technique to create a small flick under the inner corner of the eyes. It completely finishes the cat eyes but gives them a more feline touch.

Smoky liner

The smoky liner also known as the smudged liner is used to perfectly frame the eye shape. It is applied on both top and the bottom of the lash line. This technique adds a bold effect to your elegant look.

Upside down

The upside-down trick is the literal switch of the liner placement to the bottom lashes. It emphasizes both the inner and the outer corners. To add a dramatic effect, it can be extended to the edge of your eyes.

