Baking Myths That You Shouldn't Believe In

A perfect bake can certainly bring a huge smile to your face and also satisfy your tastebuds. Baking is quite an interesting process and the end result is always sweet. However, people get too involved in the steps and the process that they miss out on enjoying.

You don’t always have to follow everything to the T to get the perfect bake. Chef Ashita Baijal, Founder, ME:ETTE Atelier and Patisser, debunks some famous myths about baking and tells us the real facts about baking.

Here are some surprising baking myths that you shouldn’t believe

1. Salt is an absolute “no-no"

Salt in your dessert? Sounds impossible right? Well, baking is not about just putting sugar to make your sweet treat. Salt is an integral ingredient in baking and it is a myth that you don’t need salt while you are baking. You do not require a tablespoon of salt, that will certainly ruin the taste. But a pinch of salt is an amazing addition to your recipe as it helps to bring out the right flavour and aroma of your bake. It also helps to balance out the sweetness and gives you the perfect taste.

2. Measure your way

Most dessert recipes come with accurate measurements and you end up focusing too much on the measuring spoons and cups. Well, you don’t require perfect measurements all the time to get the perfect taste and the bake. Add ingredients as per your requirements and go with the flow. A basic idea and a little bit of habit go a long way when it comes to baking. Being approximate and not accurate is not a bad trait of baking.

3. No expiry for baking soda and baking powder

Two very important ingredients in baking are baking soda and baking powder. One adds to the fluffiness while one helps to bind the batter perfectly. However, most people just buy them once and keep them forever. But these two products come with an expiry date as well. So, before you start mixing them in your batter make sure to check their expiry date.

4. Wet and dry ingredients are the perfect mixture

The truth is you don’t need to mix wet ingredients like eggs, milk, and butter and dry ingredients like flour, sugar, baking soda, and baking powder together. In fact, mixing them separately gives you a better batter without any lumps. You also get a smooth consistency which makes the final batter ready to bake.

5. Can’t stop whisking the whipped cream

It does require constant whipping but giving it a break won’t hurt the consistency. It is a popular belief to get the fluffiest whipped cream you have to whip it up without a break. But too much whipping can raise the temperature and end up forming lumps as well. So, be a bit careful while whipping up the cream.

