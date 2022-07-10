Bakrid 2022: Gorge on These Healthy and Sugar-free Desserts This Eid-al-Adha

HAPPY BAKRID 2022: While good food is customary for Eid-al-Adha, a celebration of any festival without a dessert is incomplete. Therefore, keeping a sweet dish is a must on a festival day. There is no replacement for having sheer khurma and traditional sewayi on Eid-al-Adha.

However, if you are a fitness enthusiast then it can be extremely hard to sit patiently in a room where everyone else is gorging on delicious dessert, while you keep a track of your calorie intake. If you think you’ll face the same situation, worry not, we bring some of the sugar-free dessert recipes, which will make your day.

Mango Phirni

It is impossible to imagine Eid without having phirni/kheer on the menu. While phirni is a must-have on this auspicious day, let’s put the mangoes to their best use. Mangoes will not only add the flavour but will also give phirni a subtle sweetness, and honestly, this sugar-free dessert is a real crowd-pleaser. Garnish it with some pistachio and rose to add royalty to the dish. Oats Kheer

This is one of the healthiest and easiest dishes to prepare. Apart from being completely sugar-free, the oats kheer is rich in protein and fibre. And when you add a variety of dry fruits, it not only gets rich in appearance but turns into a powerhouse of nutrition. A new trick to apply to this wholesome dish is to cook the milk on low heat and add a few dates, which will avail the sweetness to it. Doodh Pheni

A dessert without sewayi on Eid-al-Adha is not really a good idea. Therefore, all you need to make Doodh Pheni is milk, sewayi, jaggery, and dry fruits of your choice. Jaggery will make a healthy sugar substitute. Mix all ingredients and cook it till it becomes thick in consistency. Serve it by garnishing several dry fruits on top.

