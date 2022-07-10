Bakrid 2022: Natural Ways to Detox After Heavy Meal During Eid al-Adha

HAPPY BAKRID 2022: The grand feast of Eid-al-Adha is something we all desperately wait for. The aroma of Biryani, kebabs and sewayi makes Bakrid all the more special. From a variety of mutton curries to sheer khurma, this auspicious day fills our plate with utmost love. While the essence of a good meal lies in its dessert, consuming a greasy and calorie-loaded meal is almost everyone’s guilty pleasure.

All this time when you completely devoted yourself to deciding the menu of this special day, you may have overlooked the crucial point of planning how to detoxify your body after gorging on all those scrumptious meals. Well, worry not as we have got you covered for the same:

Drink enough water

This is one of the most ignored and underrated tips. You need to sip on water throughout the day, as it is your saviour when it comes to flushing out the harmful toxins from the body. So far we have learned by heart that drinking enough water keeps our body hydrated, but we have rarely been told that it further aids in the proper digestion of the food. Rely on a simple meal

While you are full of having cheat meals, it is time that you completely depend yourself on light and simple meals. For instance, having oats for breakfast or simple khichdi for lunch. You must keep in mind that your food should be less oily, non-fried, and without masalas. Relying on simple meals for a few days will relax your digestive system. Include food

Nothing can ever beat the nutrients of fruits. It would be the wisest decision to substitute your one-time meal with a big bowl of fruits. It will not only provide you with the much-needed nutritional value like fibre and vitamins but will also give you relief from issues like indigestion and acidity. Portion control

You must keep an eye on the portion of food that you are consuming. It is better to eat less food and eat it often. Keep a track of time and make sure that you eat food after every two hours but with portion control.

