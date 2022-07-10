Bakrid 2022: Try These 3 Rose Flavoured Desserts to Make Your Eid-al-Adha Even More Sweet

HAPPY BAKRID 2022: Eid-al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is one of the most auspicious Muslim festivals all over the world. The festival which marks the importance of sacrifice in Islam is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, as per the Islamic calendar. The day is celebrated to remember and honour the offering made by Prophet Ibrahim who willingly agreed to sacrifice his beloved son in the way of obeying the supreme power.

ALSO READ: Eid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Bakrid

Advertisement

Every year, the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and a grand feast. As we say, no festival is complete without sweets, then how can this be. So, to make your Bakrid even more special, we bring to you some of the yummiest rose dessert ideas which you can enjoy after having all that spicy food.

Rose Falooda

While monsoon has knocked in at some areas, heat is still not leaving many parts any sooner. So, to beat the heat, what’s better than having a cool Falooda with a tinch of refreshing rose flavour. To prepare this mouth-watering delicacy, you just need four simple ingredients, rose syrup, vermicelli noodles, basil seeds and milk. You can add fruits and ice cream to make it even more delicious.

Advertisement

Rose Kheer

Advertisement

What’s better than adding the aromatic flavour to your simple dessert and make it special! After preparing your regular kheer, add few drops of rose essence or rose syrup and mix it well. Now, after garnishing it with all the dry fruits, add some fresh rose petals over it to make it look tempting. Isn’t it amazing?

ALSO READ: Bakrid 2022: Make a Style Statement This Eid al-Adha with Celebrity-Inspired Eid Outfit Ideas

Rose Barfi

No baking, no fuss, and ready in just 30 minutes, this rose barfi is the best way to save time to stay in kitchen for long during the festival time. The simple rose barfi recipe can be made using milk powder, rose syrup, sugar, pista and ghee. You just have to keep stirring so it doesn’t burn or get over cooked. Trust us, this easy way of replacing khoya and milk with milk powder will be a life saver when you’ll need a quick recipe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.