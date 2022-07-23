Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth Anniversary: Motivational Quotes by Freedom Fighter That Will Inspire You

BAL GANGADHAR TILAK BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Famous freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, born on July 23 in 1856, hailed from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. He was a social reformer and was called the Father of Indian Unrest by the British Government for his efforts to free our nation from British control. He advocated the cause of women’s education and women empowerment and also motivated people to join the independence struggle.

Today, on the birth anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, let us learn some interesting facts about him as well as some inspirational quotes that will never be forgotten.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth anniversary: Facts

Bal Gangadhar Tilak did a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Sanskrit from Deccan College in Poona in 1877. Two years later, he completed law at the University of Bombay. He then decided to teach mathematics in a private school in Poona, which marked the beginning of his political career. He used to publish newspapers such as Kesari and Mahratta to awaken people. He rose to prominence as a result of these newspapers, which criticised Britishers and their policies. In 1890, Bal Gangadhar Tilak joined the Indian National Congress and initiated self-rule. He was the first nationalist freedom fighter to popularise the term Swaraj. He was a part of the popular triumvirate- Lal, Bal, Pal. It included Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal. Bal Gangadhar Tilak founded the Indian Home Rule League in April 1914, with the rousing slogan - “Swarajya is my birthright, and I shall have it."

Bal Gangadhar Tilak birth anniversary: Inspiring quotes

1. “The problem is not the lack of resources or capability, but the lack of will"

2. “If God is put up with untouchability, I will not call him God"

3. “Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it!"

4. “It may be providence’s will that the cause I represent may prosper more by my suffering than by my remaining free"

5. “Freedom is my birthright. I shall have it"

6. “The geologist takes up the history of the earth at the point where the archaeologist leaves it and carries it further back into remote antiquity"

