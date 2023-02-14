Home » News » Lifestyle » Balenciaga Creative Director Says Ad Campaign With Kids Was ‘Wrong Artistic Choice’

Balenciaga Creative Director Says Ad Campaign With Kids Was ‘Wrong Artistic Choice’

Demna's apology comes after last year's massive online outrage against the Spanish fashion house over the promotion of a handbag in the shape of a stuffed teddy bear with bondage-style straps held by children.

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 08:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The Balenciaga top executive said that the Gift Shop campaign was created to promote the product line in conjunction with the end-of-year holidays. (Images: Instagram)
The Balenciaga top executive said that the Gift Shop campaign was created to promote the product line in conjunction with the end-of-year holidays. (Images: Instagram)

Luxury brand Balenciaga created a huge controversy after a series of its ad campaigns featuring children. After over two long months of radio silence, the fashion house’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, has finally spoken out about the problematic advertisements.

Advertisement

Apart from a statement on social media, saying, “I want to personally apologise for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids," Demna did not speak much about the outpouring of criticism. He addressed it for the first time in a recent interview with Vogue, revealing the intention behind these campaigns.

RELATED NEWS

The Balenciaga top executive said that the Gift Shop campaign was created to promote the product line in conjunction with the end-of-year holidays. It was a wide range of unrelated products that necessitated a concept in which many different products could be shot concurrently. Kidswear was included in the collection, as were teddy bear bags referencing “DIY and punk culture (not BDSM)."

Advertisement

He goes on to say, “That was my big mistake. I didn’t realise how inappropriate it would be to put these objects [in the image] and still have the kid in the middle. It unfortunately was the wrong idea and a bad decision from me. We should not have featured kids in images that included objects that were not related and inappropriate to them. No one, myself included, raised a question of it being inappropriate. This was an error of judgment. I regret this a lot."

Demna Gvasalia added that Balenciaga has learned from the incident and that more attentive checks and validation steps will be implemented before any image is released.

Demna said that although he realises his work has been seen as provocative, the campaign regarding the sexualisation of children would never be a part of his “provocative nature". He told the publication that the most difficult thing for him in this saga has been dealing with the question, “how could I not see [the issue]? Because it is so clear to me now that it was the wrong thing to do."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: February 14, 2023, 08:30 IST
last updated: February 14, 2023, 08:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Inside Photos From Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Wedding Reception In Mumbai, Check Out Candid Selfies And Group Pics

+59PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Reception: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Attend