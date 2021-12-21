Home » News » Lifestyle » Bamboo to Jasmine, Plants That May Help You Kid Concentrate on Studies

Bamboo to Jasmine, Plants That May Help You Kid Concentrate on Studies

The environment of the room matters the most as it helps in improving concentration.
The environment of the room matters the most as it helps in improving concentration.

Despite a lot of effort, if your child is not performing well in studies, these Vastu Shastra methods may help you.

Advertisement
Lifestyle Desk| Local News Desk
Updated: December 21, 2021, 17:12 IST

Studies are a cause for worry not just for kids but also for their parents. Getting good grades is important, and according to Vastu beliefs, if particular plants are placed in the study room of children, it helps increase their concentration in studies. These plants will make your children’s minds sharp and build their interest in studies.

Despite a lot of effort, if your child is not performing well in studies, these Vastu Shastra methods may help you.

Vastu Shastra suggests that the study table in the room of the children should face a particular direction. The environment of the room matters the most as it helps in improving concentration.

Advertisement

So today we have brought you some of the Vastu tips and the name of plants to be kept in the children’s room to increase their concentration in studies.

RELATED NEWS

>Bamboo:

The bamboo plant is considered auspicious as per Vastu. It is said that by keeping a bamboo plant in the study room of the children, their concentration in studies increases.

>Jasmine

Placing a jasmine plant in the study room will engage your children further in their studies. Vastu says that keeping the jasmine plant in the study room reduces stress. Along with that, the mind receives peaceful vibes and helps the kid engage in his or her studies.

>Peace lily

Peace lily plants can also be placed in the children’s study room. It turns the environment positive. Also, by having this plant in the room, children feel happy with the fragrance of the plant.

>Orchids

Advertisement

The orchid plant can prove to be a good option for the study room. This plant brings positive energy and builds interest in studies.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News 18 does not confirm them. Before implementing these, consult an expert.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Lifestyle Desk Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the world of fashion, food, health, travel, relationship, and more. From making the perfect ‘haldi’ face mask for that stubborn pimple to cooking the perfect ‘Coq au vin', know it all here.

first published: December 21, 2021, 17:12 IST