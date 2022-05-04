Banana Face Pack is Part of Anushka Sharma’s Beauty Secret: Here's How to Make it at Home

Do you wonder about the secrets behind the spotless glow of film actresses? We all want that type of flawless skin, don’t we? Most women spend their time checking out beauty remedies for their skin problems. But, applying different beauty hacks at times may bring undesirable results. That is why experts recommend using harmless homemade fruit packs, which often do miracles for the skin.

We all know fruits like oranges, papaya, strawberries, and kiwi are the best references for good skin. Likewise, bananas are also readily available fruit that contains rich silica and antioxidant contents that are essential ingredients for skin. In 2019, in an interview with Vogue, Anushka Sharma opened up about her skin routines where she shared the benefits of using a banana face mask. The actress told the magazine, “Mashed banana is very good for your face and is a great cleanser."

So, here’s a simple procedure to prepare a Banana face pack:

For Oily Skin

Firstly, make a smooth paste of 1/4th of papaya, 1/4th of cucumber, and half of the banana. Then apply the paste to the face and neck. Wait for 15 minutes. Then, rinse it well with water.

For Acne Prone Skin

Grind a banana in a bowl, and add 1 tsp of turmeric or 1 tbsp of neem powder. After that, mix it well to make a soft paste and apply it to your face and neck. Wait for 20 minutes. After that, wash your face with water.

For Dry Skin

Take a bowl and mix the mashed ripe banana with honey and coconut oil. Next, apply the paste to the skin and leave it for 15 minutes. Then, wash it with water.

Benefits of Banana Face Pack

It will hydrate your skin and lock the moisture in your face.

Bananas in the face pack are high in Vitamin C that acts as an oil controller.

The face pack will make your skin soft and smooth like a baby.

It holds an anti-ageing effect that helps you lighten the dark spots.

Bananas also work like magic to treat acne problems.

