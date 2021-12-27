Band, Baajaa, Bandhgala: A Look at Stylish Ways to Rock the Formal Suit This Festive Season

Actor Ranbir Kapoor looked suave when he attended a book launch event in New Delhi donning a black bandhgala set recently. Styled by Samidha Wangnoo and Tanya Virdi, the textured silk bandhgala was designed by label Sabyasachi and was paired with classic Sabyasachi monogram buttons. Over the years, the bandhgala has been reinvented and redefined with an edgy yet timeless charm.

Earlier this month, groom Vicky Kaushal looked his charming best when he wore a Sabyasachi embroidered raw silk bandhgala jacket with coromandel chintz prints and teamed it with a mint silk kurta with embroidered butis and a Bangalore silk ivory salwar for his mehendi ceremony.

From Akshay Kumar to Ranveer Singh, the bandhgala has been a favourite choice among celebrities who have donned the look at various functions and events. The bandhgala, which originated from Jodhpur, today is a silhouette tried and tested by celebrities on and off screen. Be it Indian cricketer Virat Kohli or politician Jyotiraditya Scindia, the bandhgala has made its regal presence on all fronts.

As the most sought-after silhouette in menswear for the wedding season, renowned designers such as Raghavendra Rathore, Manish Malhotra, Kunal Rawal, JJ Valaya among others have given the traditional bandhgala a twist of their own in their respective collections. In 2019, Raghavendra Rathore paid an ode to the bandhgala and designed a collection around it. While the men’s collection offered bolder, modern masculine lines, the women’s range of bandhgalas exhibited a certain softness with muted opulence.

With the responsibility of promoting heritage and putting the bandhgala on the global fashion map, Raghavendra Rathore’s distinct style is derivative of the ancient patterns from the archives of the traditional patterns that take inspiration from the Jodhpur Angrakha where the arm holes are cut distinctly as compared to other brands. For a brand which is synonymous with bandhgalas, Raghavendra Rathore suggests new trends in bandhgalas you can opt for this festive season. “The art of dressing down has caught onto this otherwise formal wardrobe staple. Pairing a bandhgala with smart denims has been a trademark of the Rathore brand," says Raghavendra Rathore, MD, Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur, adding, “While dressing up, the bandhgalas are now being designed with interchangeable heirloom buttons in precious metals and stones depicting a trend where less and less demand is being seen for heavy embroidered versions."

From velvet to silk, the bandhgala silhouette has been made from an array of fabrics that makes it an ideal Indo-western outfit to try on this festive season. Giving bandhgalas an edgy look is label SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The designer duo experimented with the traditional silhouette and gave it a contemporary twist. SVA designed a bandhgala co-ord set in denim and enhanced it with ethnic prints for the festive season. “Bandhgala is a classic must have like a tuxedo is to the West. Its sleek lines and tailored perfection looks best on any and every body type. It instantly makes one feel and look regal, nevertheless. Bandhgala is chic and understated glamour. Formal yet Stylish. Most importantly it’s a fuss free and non-pretentious silhouette," expresses Sonam Modi.

Embroidered, colour blocking or plain black, the bandhgala can be transformed into many ways. A colour block bandhgala by Shantanu & Nikhil is a perfect sartorial choice for every millennial man for an upcoming occasional evening. The new age faux leather detailing redefines this traditional ensemble with a modern touch. You can also opt for a plain black bandhgala embossed with Manish Malhotra’s signature animal motif or add some drama to your look in a snazzy Rohit Bal digitally printed floral bandhgala jacket.

The Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala jacket worn by Janhvi Kapoor was feather light, that made it glide while wearing. The entire surface was embellished with layers of feathers inspired by embroidered motifs made from organza and chiffon, creating dimension yet keeping the garment light weight. Pairing it with a skirt added femininity while staying true to the spirit of what a Bandhgala stands for.

While the idea is to constantly evolve and have an array of offerings, the bandhgala according to Raghavendra Rathore sees new cuts with custom details every season. Taking inspiration from safari, regalia and sometimes the globe trotting world citizen, the bandhgala has definitely come a long way.

