Bangalore Gets Sri Sathya Sai Divyasmriti Museum

To honour the life of Sri Satya Sai Baba, a technology-driven think-tank company, Tagbin, has designed and built Sri Sathya Sai Divyasmriti Museum. The inauguration was scheduled for November 3 at Brindavan, Sri Satya Sai Baba Ashram, Kadugodi, Bengaluru. It is established within the precincts of the Brindavan Ashram, famous as the ashram of Sri Satya Sai Baba, in the city of Bangalore.

As per the reports in ANI, Sri Sathya Sai Divyasmriti Museum is commissioned by the Trust funds of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT). With the help of the company’s advanced technology, the life of Sri Satya Sai baba will be known and acknowledged by everyone, keeping his message and wisdom alive.

The firm has put great effort into ensuring the museum is both interactive and informative. They have paid special attention to the little details and partnered with the Sri Satya Sai Media Centre (media unit of SSSCT) to ensure everything is done correctly.

Visitors of the museum will be given visual displays portraying different aspects of Sri Satya Sai Baba’s life, wisdom, and work.

The reports also stated that the museum has more than 15 exhibits, and the creative amusements of Sri Satya Sai baba’s childhood and the experience of early devotees have also been displayed. One of its exhibits portrays a touch wall showing glances from Baba’s travelogue and archive pictures from Puttaparthi and Bengaluru ashrams.

Moreover, a chart of the timeline of Sri Satya Sai Baba’s whole life has been displayed. The museum also portrays the enormous social welfare projects under his guidance.

