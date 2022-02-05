Happy Basant Panchami 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Saraswati Puja

>Basant Panchami 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Marking the arrival of the spring season, Basant Panchami is celebrated every year across India. This year, it is being celebrated on February 5 when people worship Goddess Saraswati and seek her blessings. According to the Hindu culture, Goddess Saraswati is a symbol of prosperity and represents wisdom and knowledge.

The festival has a great significance and is considered as a very auspicious day to begin a new journey like getting married or taking up some new work. As the mustard flowers begin to bloom during the spring season, the yellow colour is associated with Basant Panchami and one can often witness people incorporating the colour through their clothes, food and flowers.

>ALSO READ: Basant Panchami 2022: Saraswati Puja, History, Significance, Puja Timings, and Celebrations

Advertisement

So, on this Basant Panchami, here are some evocative greetings and wishes that you can send to your loved ones spreading joy and positivity.

1. Spring is in the air, fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!

2. May the goddess of knowledge, language, music and arts bless you and your family. Happy Saraswati Jayanti!

>ALSO READ: Basant Panchami 2022: Five Bollywood Songs That Romanticise Spring in All its Glory

3. May Goddess Saraswati Bless You With The Ocean Of Knowledge Which Never Ends. Happy Basant Panchami!

Advertisement

4. Let’s flaunt our dresses in yellow hues; worship Goddess Saraswati with all divinity, and share yellow sweets with all the swoon! Happy Basant Panchami!

5. Wishing you happiness, good fortune, success, peace, and progress on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Advertisement

6. As the chill in the weather vanishes with the arrival of spring, I wish all your sorrows also evaporate. Happy Basant Panchami.

7. May the revered occasion of Basant Panchami bring a wealth of knowledge to you. May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true. Happy Basant Panchami.

8. May your mind be always filled with good thoughts and positivity. Happy Basant Panchami.

9. With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear – Happy Basant Panchami!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.