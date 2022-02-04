Basant Panchami 2022: Date, Time, Significance, And All About This Festival

The auspicious festival of Basant Panchami is being celebrated today, February 5. The day is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, who is regarded as the Goddess of knowledge, music, arts, science, and technology. Basant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami, Vasant Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, in some parts of the country. The festival is observed with much fervour in educational institutions, club grounds, temples, and of course households.

Although there is no special time to perform Vasant Panchami, one should make sure that Puja is done when Panchami Tithi is in effect. Drik Panchang suggests that Saraswati Puja time during Purvahna Kala at the time of Panchami Tithi is prevailing. The Purvahna Kala falls between sunrise and midday – it is the time when most people perform the Saraswati Puja including schools and colleges in India.

Date and Time of Basant Panchami, 2022

The Panchami Tithi begins at 03:47 AM on February 05, 2022, while the Panchami tithi ends by 03:46 AM on February 06, 2022.

Significance of Basant Panchami, 2022

People worship Goddess Saraswati to get enlightened with knowledge and to get rid of lethargy, sluggishness, and ignorance. This ritual of initiating education to children, according to the Hindu beliefs is known as Akshar-Abhyasam or Vidya-Arambham/Praasana, it is one of the famous rituals of Vasant Panchami. Schools and colleges arrange prayers in the morning to seek the blessing of the Goddess.

Rituals of Basant Panchami, 2022

On this day, poetic and musical gatherings are held across the country. In Bengali households, kids are taught to write their alphabets for the first time. People also dress up in yellow outfits to take part in the celebrations. The day is considered auspicious for farmers too as their agricultural fields are full of yellow flowers of the mustard crop. Vasant Panchami is a pious occasion to start a new venture, get married, or perform griha Pravesh (house warming ceremony).

