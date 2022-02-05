Basant Panchami 2022: Here's How Saraswati Puja is Celebrated in Different Parts of India

>Basant Panchami 2022: For a country as diverse as India, there are various festivals that bring all the ethnic differences and cultural diversities under one roof of festivity and togetherness. One such festival that exudes the spirit of oneness profusely is Basant Panchami.

The festival of Basant Panchami is centred around the Hindu goddess Saraswati and dominantly tints the surrounding yellow. Yellow is considered to be goddess Saraswati’s favourite colour and also signifies the bloom of the mustard crop. According to Hindu mythology, the festival marks the advent of the spring season after the biting cold of winters.

In addition, the festival is touted as a very auspicious time for people who plan to set out on a new journey such as a new job, new house, or marriage. Celebrated on the fifth day of the Magha month, Basant Panchami is celebrated in a diverse array of ways, but the spirit within the hearts remains the same, no matter the geography.

Advertisement

How Basant Panchami is celebrated in different parts of India

For example, the festival of Basant Panchami transforms into Saraswati Puja as one heads towards the eastern parts of the country such as Bihar, Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal.

However, as the cursor heads towards the northern parts of the country, the festivities experience a change as people adopt activities such as kite flying, dancing, chanting of hymns, preparing delicacies, all in shades of yellow and orange, etc.

In states such as Punjab and Haryana, the Basant Panchami brings along hoards of kites flying and filling the skies with different colours and patterns.

In states such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, multiple cultural practises are witnessed, including poem recitation, hymn chanting, and dance performances.

Advertisement

In states like West Bengal, people tend to take a bath and dress up in clothes with dominant shades of yellow and celebrate the festival in pandals.

Musical instruments and books are prayed but not played or read as it is believed that goddess Saraswati blesses such elements.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.