BASANT PANCHAMI 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, marks the onset of the spring season. The festival is held at the end of the Magha month, which falls between the end of January and the beginning of February.

ALSO READ: When is Basant Panchami 2023? Date, History, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Saraswati Puja Celebrations

On this day, people worship Goddess Saraswati in order to obtain her blessing for a prosperous life. The colour yellow is associated with the festival as Mustard flowers bloom in India.

Advertisement

The festival is celebrated differently in different parts of the country. In northern India, particularly Punjab celebrates people sing and dance and hold feasts, whereas in Rajasthan it is customary to wear jasmine garlands on this auspicious day. Schools, colleges, and other institutions also hold events. Basant Panchami is also the announcement for the arrival of Holi, the festival of colours, which takes place after forty days.

On this prosperous day, here are the wishes and messages to share with your loved ones:

Basant Panchami 2023: Wishes And Messages

1. Happy Basant Panchami. Let’s celebrate the day with togetherness, laughter, and our loved ones.

2. Wear your best yellow attire, and fly your favourite kite higher in the sky today. Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati puja.

3. May this spring bring happiness and peace in all our lives. Have a great Basant Panchami.

Advertisement

4. I Hope Vasant Panchami brings an abundance of knowledge and wealth to you. May Goddess Saraswati bless your life with success, happiness, love, and warmth!

5. Spring is in the air, and fresh blossoms are everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!

6. With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear - Happy Basant Panchami!

Advertisement

7. May the goddess Saraswati never stop showering her blessings on us! Happy Basant Panchami!

8. Like the kites, let your knowledge go high. Let this Basant Panchami, knowledge win over all sufferings of the world.

9. The power of knowledge is in all of us. May goddess Saraswati illuminate the glow and strive for more knowledge in us forever.

10. This Basant Panchami, may Saraswati Maa shower you with her choicest blessings. May you be blessed with knowledge and thoughtfulness.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here