Basant Panchami Style Guide 2022: Take Cues From These Chic and Modern Picks this Vasant Panchami

>Basant Panchami 2022: Whether you work remotely or have begun going to the workplace, if you have a family occasion to attend to or prefer the tranquillity of your home, Basant Panchami will undoubtedly prompt you to pull out that yellow dress from your wardrobe and wear it right away. However, if you’re still looking for new ways to wear the colour, take a hint from these new-age yet traditional picks.

THE CHIC LOOK

Take a cue from Bollywood’s darling, Alia Bhatt. During the Kalank promotional tour, Alia wore this dress. This is a customary pick for the occasion. The gold embroidery on the outfit, the minimal makeup, and the bold earring complete the ensemble. You can do your hair similar to the picture or you can go for a side mermaid braid to complete the chic look.

FLORALS AND YELLOWS

Florals and yellow go hand in hand. You can never go wrong with this selection. Like the one shown here, a basic blouse paired with a yellow floral lehenga. The bottom has lovely embroidery that added to the overall aesthetic of the ensemble. With the right festival dress, go for a matt and unobtrusive makeup look with a dash of pink on the lips. You may match the look with a blush pink dupatta.

Subtle drape

The timeless drape never fails to leave anyone spellbound, and when it comes to the Saraswati Puja attire, a saree is a sure bet. Don’t like anything that’s too bright? We recommend keeping it stunning in a subdued choice instead, allowing the subtleties in patterns and themes to speak for themselves, similar to the traditional version we chose for you.

6 yards of boldness

A 6-yard outfit for Saraswati Puja may also be worn in a bright colour, and if you stick to the dominating yellow, a neon-like version will render you into the best-dressed individual in the room. Sticking with the basic colour scheme, use a variant with yellow undertones. Given that your drape will be the focal point, keep your blouse simple and understated to create an appealing look.

‘On the go’ pick

You have a work meeting scheduled, but you still want to stick to the standard colour schemes? A co-ord outfit with precise tailoring and a splash of yellow may be your lifesaver.

Along similar lines, this fantastic lime-hued pair with yellow undertones is the ideal choice to wear for a blended style that combines new-age and traditional and will fit in a variety of contexts.

