Bastille Day 2022: All You Need to Know About the French National Day

BASTILLE DAY 2022: July 14 is recognised as Bastille Day or French National Day. This day is commemorated in remembrance of the fall of the Bastille. The Bastille, which was once constructed as a medieval stronghold, later turned into a state prison. Political prisoners who were arrested by the police for trial were frequently housed there. Some prisoners were kept on the king’s express command which was unappealable.

On July 14, 1789, a mob attacked the fortress and released seven prisoners. And hence, this action signalled the beginning of the French Revolution. Between 1789 and 1799, France saw a significant political and social change. The French Consulate was established following the French Revolution.

France adopted the 14th of July as a national holiday in 1880. The official name of the holiday in France is Fête Nationale, which also serves as a symbol of national harmony. The national holiday of France is known as Bastille Day in English-speaking nations. The event includes speeches, military parades, pyrotechnics, and general public joy.

People celebrate the day with fanfare and excitement as fireworks are seen over the Eiffel Tower. Around the world, francophiles celebrate Bastille Day by hosting French-themed meals or attending concerts featuring French music.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the festivities in 2020 were generally subdued. Only half as many people, as usual, participated in the celebrations, and there were fewer onlookers as well. Additionally, there was no audience for the fireworks display.

