Batu Caves To Delicious Cuisine; 5 Things To Do In Malaysia

Malaysia, a country in Southeast Asia houses energetic towns, a blend of historic and modern architecture, beautiful sandy beaches, tea plantations, delectable food, and a lush jungle. With a Malay, Chinese, and Indian predominance, it is a melting pot of cultural influences. Many indigenous groups, such as the Orang Asli, who have unique customs and traditions, are also found throughout the country. The culture and traditions have been influenced by all of these cultures, making them distinctive and intriguing to explore. If you are planning a trip to Malaysia or are simply curious about the country, here are the 7 most well-known attractions.

The Petronas Towers

The Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur are one of Malaysia’s most recognisable and iconic landmarks. The massive twin towers stand 452 metres tall. Both towers are connected by a sky bridge on the 41st and 42nd floors, which offers unrivalled views of Kuala Lumpur’s city centre.

Batu Caves

The Batu Caves are a superb example of how to mix a natural wonder with a rich cultural legacy. A century-old temple nestled inside a 400-million-year-old limestone hill south of Kuala Lumpur is renowned for its vivid colours. One of the most well-known Hindu shrines outside of India is referred to as the Batu Caves. The shrine, which is devoted to the deity Lord Murugan, is home to the largest statue of the god in the entire world.

Multiculturalism

Malaysia’s multiculturalism is one of its most distinctive features. Surrounded by Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, Malaysia is home to different cultures that only serve to enhance the country’s extensive history. Along with the Portuguese and British influences brought in during colonisation, there is also a significant Chinese and Indian impact.

Malaysian Food

Malaysian cuisine is one of the most popular aspects of the culture. Whether you’re craving Indian, Chinese, Peranakan, or traditional Malay food, this melting pot of cuisines will satisfy your cravings. The most well-known foods to try include mee goreng mamak, a cuisine made with yellow noodles and beef or chicken, and nasi lamak, a rice dish prepared with coconut milk and eaten with fish.

Malacca City

Malaysia has four magnificent World Heritage Sites and Malacca is among them. This quaint and historic small town is the birthplace of Peranakan culture and showcases Malaysia’s diverse and vibrant history. Within the town, there is a diverse mix of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and European influences that have all contributed to Malaysian history in some way. Malacca, for example, has a Dutch Square, the Melaka Sultanate Palace, and the Cheng Hoon Teng Temple.

