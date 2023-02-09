With Bollywood celebs choosing to go away from chaotic city destinations for their weddings, destination weddings are picking up the trend in India among the masses. It seems the aesthetic value of the exotic locations appeals a lot to the people. However, it takes a lot of time and energy in ticking everything off that wedding planning checklist and most importantly, on deciding the destination for your special day.

Marriage is more about two families coming together to celebrate a new beginning in their lives. From sun-kissed beaches and scenic mountains to ancient forts and grand hotels, there are several options to choose from. Let us have a look at the six best wedding destinations in India:

1. Goa: Goa is among the most beautiful destinations in India for couples to get married. People can go to Goa’s beaches to make their big day even more special. The magical backdrop of the golden beaches is perfect for a memorable life-altering event like marriage.

2. Udaipur: Whenever it comes to wedding destinations, Udaipur is among the most preferred destinations. There are many beautiful resorts along with royal hotels, forts and much more. If you want to get married in a royal way, then Udaipur is the place to explore.

3. Rishikesh: Rishikesh is a holy paradise for exchanging vows. With the river Ganges in the backdrop, Rishikesh is a destination that you should consider while planning your D-day.

4. Shimla: A wedding amidst the green landscapes of gigantic mountains, Shimla is a very popular summer wedding destination in India. It offers you a peaceful environment amid the snow-covered hills. There are multiple resorts located at this Queen of hills, which will give you a memorable wedding ceremony.

5. Alibaug: Away from Mumbai, Alibaug is a quiet and peaceful town that gives you the best beaches as the perfect wedding destination in India. With some unique Indian wedding decorations, your wedding can look picture-perfect.

6. Andaman and Nicobar Islands: This place will make you enter a new realm, away from the mainland, amid white sand beaches, and possibly in a private resort. It is no less than a coastal paradise for your wedding day.

