Beas Kund to Markha Valley, Know Best Trekking Destinations For Women

For people who love travelling, trekking is one of the most fun and adventurous activities that one can undertake. It offers a great opportunity to explore and capture nature and also allows you to relax your mind and body. Although trekking is fun, it is also a bit tiring. But it’s worth it as you can bring home a bunch of beautiful memories.

Not only men but women are also equally fit for going trekking. So if you are a woman and are fond of trekking then today’s article is definitely for you. We are going to share some famous destinations that can prove to be memorable experiences for you.

Beas Kund Trek: The Beas Kund Trek is located in Himachal Pradesh and can be one of the challenging tracks for women. However, a perfect view of the Pir Panjal range while walking alongside the Beas river can make your trekking quite interesting and memorable. The best time for trekking the Beas Kund is between May and October.

Markha Valley Trek, Ladakh: The Markha Valley trek is one of the most sought trails by adventure enthusiasts. The trail is difficult and starts in Leh and allows you to explore Skiu, Hankar, Chilling, Nimaling, and Sara. It takes nearly 10 days to cover the trek. One gets to explore hamlets, ruined forts, beautiful temples, and preserved monasteries throughout the trek. The best time to visit here is from July to Mid-September.

Dzongri Trek, Sikkim: This trek lies between easy and moderate. It takes 5 days to cover the trek that ends at Yuksom. One has to cover a distance of 21 km to 15,000 feet high altitude. The trek allows one to explore Bakkhim, Kanchenjunga, and National Park. You can also click amazing pictures of the mighty Himalayas, including Dzongri La peak.

Sandakphu Trek, West Bengal: Sandakphu is known as the Trekker’s Wonderland. Sandakphu is the highest point in the state of West Bengal. It offers a beautiful view of mountains like Kanchenjunga, Mt. Everest, Makalu, and Lhotse. It is a 45 km trek, which will take you through vibrant fields of orchids, ferns, and magnolias.

Valley Of Flowers Trek, Uttrakhand: One of the famous trekking spots of Uttarakhand is the Valley of Flowers. It is one of the best destinations for women of all ages. At the same time, after trekking for 55 kilometres, the view of the beautiful valley settled in the lap of the Himalayas and adorned with colourful flowers will add more to your journey. The best time to visit here is between July and September.

