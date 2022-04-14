Beat the Heat in Style with Mira Rajput’s Hot Bodycon Maxi Dress

This summer celebrities are beating the heat in style. Ze. Mira, who a few weeks ago turned showstopper for Aisha Rao at the Lakme Fashion Week, recently exhibited the aforementioned impeccable sense of style, as she donned Saaksha and Kinni maxi dress. And the latest photoshoot in the same maxi dress screams her love for the silhouette.

Mira dropped a series of pictures and honestly, we can’t keep our eyes off of her. Mira can be seen basking in the sun as she rightly captioned it, “Dhoop (sunlight)." Earlier, she uploaded a few more photographs from the same photoshoot and wrote, “Sunny side up."

Let’s dive deep into her ensemble. The dress comes in a beautiful satin fabric and an attractive multicolour striped pattern in green, white, black, orange, turquoise, and purple shades. It features a wide square plunging neckline, criss-cross back, halter straps, a smocked back, fitted bodycon silhouette, flowy hem, and cut-out on the midriff.

Advertisement

Well, if you are looking to add this magnificent couture to your summer wardrobe, then you must know that this maxi dress is available on the official website of Saaksha And Kinni for Rs 24,500.

Mira Rajput followed the minimalist rule and taught us that less is more. She chose golden pattern hoop earrings and stacked chunky bangles. She kept her tresses centred parted and chose a sleek open hair look. Her nude makeup took the whole look to another level, as she opted for winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, coral nude lip shade, and blushed cheeks.

Advertisement

Needless to say, Mira is giving us jaw-dropping summer looks and we are bookmarking those outfits for this season.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.