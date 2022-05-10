Beat the Heat With These Summer Skincare Tips for Men

The sun is blazing hot and the scorching heat can not only dehydrate your body but is also powerful enough to turn your skin parched. And honestly, summer is that time of the year when skincare becomes a necessity. Unlike women, men tend to be quite lazy when it comes to taking care of their skin or following a proper skincare routine and end up ignoring important steps like exfoliation or masking, among others. While sunscreen is crucial for protection from UV light and sun exposure during rising temperatures, one also needs to be careful of pigmentation, acne, loss of vitality, skin elasticity, and laxity. Therefore, here are some refreshing men’s skincare tips for men so that they can take care of their body’s largest organ like never before:

Cleansing

It is extremely crucial to always keep your skin cleansed. After knowing your skin type, you must get the face wash that fulfils your skin’s requirements. And remember to wash your face at least twice a day—when you wake up and before going to bed.

Tone your skin

Once your skin is cleansed, you must use a toner to keep your pores clean and restore the skin’s balance. Toning works miracles on the early signs of ageing; it is beneficial for acne and pigmentation.

Serums

After toning, the use of serums is advised as they carry potent ingredients that work closely with the damage done to your skin. You must choose a serum keeping your skin needs in mind. For instance, Vitamin C serums are amazing for pigmentation, Salicylic acid works best for acne, and so on.

Moisturise

If you are the owner of parched skin, then moisturising is a necessity. People with combination and oily skin might not feel the need to apply moisturiser after completing the serum step. However, it is extremely important for all skin types to keep their skin hydrated.

Sunscreen

Last but the most crucial of them all, apply sunscreen. It has always been underrated, but it shouldn’t be overlooked, especially during summers. Always go for SPF 50 and over for perfect and complete protection from sun exposure.

