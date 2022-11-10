Beat The Mid-Week Blues With A Malaika Arora Approved Yoga Flow, You Will Not Be Disappointed

If there is a person who takes fitness to a greater extent every day, then that is undoubtedly Malaika Arora. Malaika has been championing the practice of yoga since forever and we definitely see it working for her- in fact, a lot of her fans and followers take inspiration from her and practice poses that she talks about on her social media.

Recently, the queen of fitness took to Instagram to inform her followers about one such yoga flow that will guarantee the improvement of “body balance and stability."

The caption on the Instagram post mentioned, “This flow is not only great for improving body balance and stability but it also, works on your hips, groins and shoulders, opens your chest and lungs, stimulates your abdominal organs and improves circulation and respiration. Embrace your inner balance with yoga every single day."

The actress in this video is seen practising Virabhadrasana II and Parsvakonasana which is also known as ‘Warrior Poses 2’. While both these postures can be extremely difficult to nail initially, it honestly gets better after practising it for a while.

Wondering how to practice the asanas? Do not worry, because we have got your back-

Always start with Tadasana by stretching your legs wide apart at a distance of 3-4 feet, your right foot needs to be facing 90° outward (to the right) and your left foot needs to be facing inside by nearly 45° (to the right).

Keep your back firm and your arms perpendicular to the floor and parallel to each other. Make sure to keep the leg you are putting pressure on perpendicular to the floor.

As you look in the front and exhale, you have to keep pushing your left thigh towards the ground.

Keep your left heel firm on the ground and simultaneously keep pushing the right thigh to a parallel position on the floor.

As you keep your head in a rather neutral position, join your palms together and try to stretch away your ribs from the pelvis.

Breathe and try to be in the position for a minimum of 30 seconds.

While coming up, you have to keep your back heel against the floor.

Once done, you should take a rest and repeat it on the other side.

Now, for Parsvakonasana

Keep your body straight and your legs in the position of Tadasana.

Take a deep breath and stretch your hands as much as you can on both sides.

Now, you have to bend your right knee at a solid 90° angle and have it parallel to the ground.

Start stretching sideways so that you can bend your body on one side and have to other side of your body face upwards towards the ceiling.

Look up and hold the pose for a maximum of thirty seconds.

Go on to repeat it again.

