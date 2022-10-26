Beauty Alert: Popular Eyebrow Trends To Know Right Now

While make-up trends come and go, 2022 has definitely taught us that minimal, clean skincare and brow game is here to stay. For millennials, it may come as somewhat of a surprise because the ’80s and the ’90s were dominated by pencil-thin brows being rocked by supermodels and pop stars such as Kate Moss and Britney Spears. While the very same trend has made a comeback this year, there are several different kinds of popular eye-brow trends that you must know to keep your beauty game up to date.

Take a look at a few eyebrow trends that are here to stay.

Brow lamination

Made popular by supermodels such as Gigi Hadid and popstar Dua Lipa who wore these brows to runways and on magazine editorial covers, laminated brows are possibly one of the biggest beauty trends to have emerged this year. The style features a semi-permanent process that results in perfectly placed, brushed-up brows that last for several months, depending on the dye and the products used.

Natural brows

A far offshoot of the laminated brows trend, natural brows are lazy-girl friendly and effortlessly chic. The style features the shape and size of your natural brows, albeit with a little bit of upkeep such as plucking the tiny hair that messes with an ideal shape.

Fluffy brows

If you’re one of those people who have been incessantly called out for your relatively thick eyebrows, now is your time to shine. Pop stars such as Billie Eilish have been sporting this eyebrow look for the past year and we are here for it. The style entails fluffy, big brows that are tamed with a spoolie brush and a bit of eyebrow gel.

Feather brows

Yet another lazy-girl-friendly eyebrow style, feather brows are close to fluffy brows but without dense growth. In this style, the eyebrow hair is neatly placed in a feather-like design so that it curves against the natural shape of the eyebrow arch-giving the face a soft look.

Pencil brows

This eyebrow trend is reminiscent of the ’90s trend that had women and celebrities alike in a chokehold. Recently, the thin style has been made popular by supermodel Bella Hadid who recently flaunted them at the Michael Kors fashion show and Paris Fashion week.

