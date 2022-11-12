Beauty Tips: 5 Effective Home Remedies To Treat Skin Pigmentation And Discolouration

Everyone desires flawless skin with no blemishes and even tone in addition to being soft and supple. Unfortunately, many of us do not have good fortune enough to have clear skin naturally. We have acne, scars, rashes, and other skin issues that we are battling daily. Freckles, like acne, are difficult to get rid of and are caused by melanin overproduction as a result of UV radiation exposure. The pigment melanin is what gives your skin its colour.

Pigmentation can appear in small patches or larger areas. Skin pigmentation can be caused by a variety of factors, including an unhealthy diet, prolonged sun exposure, and pollution. While whitening creams, concealers, and foundations help achieve an even skin tone, natural remedies can also be very successful. Yes, using natural remedies for face pigmentation can gradually but significantly reduce the appearance of facial dark spots. Here are the 5 effective home remedies to treat skin pigmentation and discolouration:

Lemon

It is the most effective and natural component for lightening freckles and other skin pigmentations. Lemon juice is high in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help to reduce melanin production and lighten the affected area of freckles. It has anti-pigmentary and photo-reactive properties that shield it from harmful UV rays.

How to apply:

Apply a few drops of lemon juice and honey to freckled skin with a cotton pad.

Leave on for 15 minutes before rinsing, then apply a moisturizer and repeat twice a week for best results.

Apple cider vinegar:

One of the best ways to get rid of dark spots and freckles is to use apple cider vinegar. The malic acid in it exfoliates dark skin cells and lightens freckles. Vinegar reduces all types of hyperpigmentation and improves the overall appearance of your skin.

How to apply:

Apply the honey and vinegar mixture to the freckles.

Allow it to sit for 15-20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly.

Almond oil

Almond oil is an essential and excellent skin oil. It is high in vitamins A and E, which nourish the skin and reduce pigmentation. Almond oil is a skin tonic that softens and brightens your skin.

How to Apply -

Use your fingers to apply 2-3 drops of almond oil to the affected area.

Allow 1 hour or until the oil is completely absorbed by the skin before rinsing with lukewarm water.

You can also leave the oil on your face overnight.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera contains aloesin, which helps to reduce skin pigmentation. You can use aloe vera directly from the plant or buy aloe vera gel at the market. It stimulates the production of metallothionein in the skin, which can protect it from sun damage.

How to Apply -

To get rid of freckles, massage your face with aloe vera gel for 5 minutes every day.

After 10 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water.

Turmeric

A pinch of turmeric can help your health in a variety of ways. It contains curcumin, which inhibits melanogenesis. Melanogenesis refers to the reduction of excessive melanin deposition in the skin, which causes freckles. To get quick results, combine turmeric with other resources.

How to Apply -

1 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1-2 teaspoons milk, and 1 teaspoon lemon juice

Combine these until they form a paste. Set this for 20 minutes.

Apply moisturizer after rinsing your face with lukewarm water.

