Beauty Tips: Here's How You Can Rejuvenate Your Hair And Skin Post-Diwali Celebrations

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is the perfect occasion to catch up with friends and family. Now, after the exhilarating festive mood for the past five days, your body must be needing some time to reset. Amid the preparations for the festival like cleaning, decorating, hosting a Diwali party, cooking delicious meals and going out to meet friends and relatives, it must get a tad tiring. Frequent exposure to dust and pollution must have taken quite a toll on your skin and hair as well.

Here are some ways how you can show ‘tender loving care’ to your skin and hair–

Advertisement

For skin-

Massage

Give your face some massage with coconut, almond, or olive oil. You can also opt for facials which will include massage as well and remove dust from your skin.

Exfoliate

A facial may include a scrub, however, you can opt for exfoliation once every week right at your home. The gentle exfoliation will rid your skin of the pollutants and build-up of dead skin cells and leave you with a squeaky clean face.

Top Showsha Video

Face Sheets and Masks

Advertisement

The salon sessions may dig a deep hole in your pockets, therefore instead of booking a session there, you can opt for DIY face packs and hydrating face sheets to get your skin glowing again.

For Hair –

Advertisement

Oiling

The oil nourishes the hair and prevents it from dryness and damage. The constant exposure to heat, pollution and chemicals plus sweating can leave the scalp dry. Oiling will keep the scalp hydrated.

Deep Conditioning

Your hair will need deep conditioning after Diwali. You can opt for a deep conditioning spa that includes Argan Hair Oil or Avocado. Or you can choose to do that at home by making face packs out of eggs, olive oil, avocado, Aloe Vera gel, yoghurt etc.

Avoid Heat to the hair

Do not style your hair that requires heat treatment like straighteners or curlers. In fact, allow your hair to air dry instead of using a hair dryer.

Serums

Invest in enriching and nourishing serums to keep your hair hydrated post your shampoo and throughout the day.

Apart from these, make sure that you keep yourself hydrated by drinking enough water and other fluids. Also, eat a nutritious diet that is loaded with minerals, vitamins, proteins, carbs, iron, etc.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here