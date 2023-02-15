Beauty Tips: Remedies For Acne, Strawberry Skin And Chapped Lips

Many of us spend an exorbitant amount on salon treatments to achieve healthy and glowing skin. But, one pesky pimple can totally destroy our confidence. Our skin gets affected by strong irritants and dust particles which leads to breakouts, allergic reactions and rashes.

One of the most common dermatological issues is acne. Oily skin, clogged pores, or hormonal imbalances can cause acne or pimples on our face, trunk, and back. Another common issue that many of us face is strawberry skin. In this condition, the pores get clogged and appear like dark spots resembling the seeds on the pitted surface of strawberries. Apart from this, we sometimes end up neglecting our lips which need an equal amount of attention as well.

To avoid this, here is the list of expert advice on each of the dermatological issues-

Advertisement

Acne

Acne is a common skin condition where the pores of your skin clog. But it impacts confidence and mental health. Factors such as menopause, PCOD, menstrual cycle, previous medical issues, diet, smoking and drinking are responsible for regular breakouts. In an interview with Vogue, aesthetic dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite said genetics also play a huge role in acne. Add to that processed foods, high-stress levels, pollution endocrine disruptors and microplastics, are the major reasons for acne in adults. She also noted that since puberty is taking place early in a child’s life, it means acne will also be present there.

She recommends using creams, hormonal treatments, and antibiotics. The expert said earlier tea tree oil was used to treat acne, but now with a wide range of options available, one can invest in products with ingredients like salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, AHAs (Alpha Hydroxy Acids), BHAs (Beta Hydroxy Acids) and PHAs (Polyhydroxy acids) which treat inflammation, unclogs pores and dries out oil in the skin to an extent.

Back Acne or Backne

Advertisement

Just like our face and body, our back too can get affected by acne. Medical Aesthetician, Lexie Sipes from Ontario in Canada shared an informative post on Instagram about ‘Let’s Talk Backne’. As per her, back acne occurs when sweat, oil, dead skin cells and bacteria are trapped in the pores of our skin. It can be caused by hormonal imbalance, genetics, shampoo or conditioner residue during showers, diet, tight clothes, or oily hair. Sitting in sweaty clothes after a workout, or using unwashed clothes, sheets and towels can be a contributing factor too.

Advertisement

She suggests-

Change your bedsheets and towels frequently (at least once a week). Use products with ingredients such as salicylic acid, and benzoyl peroxide. Shower and change clothing right after exercising. Wear your hair up and dress up in lose clothing. Use non-comedogenic (skin formula that will not cause blocked pores)SPF. She also suggested getting a back facial, and chemical peels to treat backne.

Strawberry skin

Strawberry skin occurs when hair follicles or pores are clogged with dirt, dead skin, and oil. It does not itch or cause pain. As per Dr Matthew Janik of the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, strawberry skin can be caused due to shaving, dry skin or folliculitis. He recommends-

Using a moisturizer after shaving keeps the skin moist and hydrated and shaves in the direction of hair growth. This will prevent razor bumps that may lead to strawberry legs. Gentle exfoliation removes dead skin and makes it difficult for pores or follicles to clog. Always follow up with a hydrating lotion. Using an epilator that removes hair from the root. It is similar to waxing minus the heat. Also, it does not have a risk of causing folliculitis like in shaving or waxing. Opting for permanent hair removal like electrolysis uses low electric current to remove hair. And the other is laser hair removal which removes it precisely.

Advertisement

Chapped lips

Madhuri Agarwal, founder of Yavana Aesthetic Clinic, Mumbai believes that choosing the right lip balm that locks in moisture and does not make you want to reapply it after a few minutes is sufficient. For soft and supple lips she recommends that one should look for moisturizing ingredients like lanolin, shea butter, beeswax, glycerin, ceramides, and panthenol when buying a chapstick instead of basing it on how good they smell.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here