Beets to Fatty Fish, Food Items That Boost Blood Circulation

Having proper blood circulation in the body is essential to staying fit. Blood is the fluid that supplies oxygen and nutrients to the entire system. Good circulation optimises the delivery of oxygen and nutrients throughout the body.

The food we take in our diet impacts the blood circulation process. Here are some foods one should include in their diet to increase blood circulation in the body.

Beets: Beets are root vegetables and are rich in nitrate. The body converts the nitrate into nitric oxide inside the body. Nitric oxide widens blood vessels and increases blood flow.

Berries: Berries are rich in a compound called anthocyanin. Anthocyanin protects artery walls and keeps blood vessels flexible. And this helps increase blood flow in the body.

Fatty fish: Fish like salmon, mackerel, trout etc. are rich in omega 3 fatty acids. These healthy fats boost circulation. Fatty fish is among the foods that increase blood flow and keep arteries unclogged.

Pomegranates: Pomegranate seeds are rich in nitrates and antioxidants that boost circulation. This helps in better blood flow to the brain, heart, muscles, organs and tissues.

Garlic: Garlic is rich in allicin, which helps blood vessels relax. People who eat ample garlic in their diet have improved blood flow through the heart.

Walnuts: Eating nuts benefits the heart and blood vessels.

Grapes: Grapes are rich in antioxidants that increase blood flow by relaxing blood vessel walls and helping blood vessels work better.

Turmeric: Turmeric is a rich source of curcumin. Curcumin helps increase the levels of nitric oxide, which in turn widen blood vessels and helps in blood flow.

Spinach: Taking spinach makes arteries flexible and helps in blood flow.

Citrus food: Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, a great source of antioxidants that decrease inflammation, boost circulation, and help prevent blood clots.

Ginger: Ginger helps in digestion and blood circulation. Ginger widens blood vessels and reduces blood pressure.

