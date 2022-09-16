Beginning in October, Travel to Japan Will Be Made Simpler. Know Why Here

Japan Travel Made Simple: Beginning in the next month, Tokyo appears to be removing the need for a visa for short-term visitors from the United States and other nations. Fumio Kishida, the prime minister of Japan, is anticipated to make the revisions public soon. Japan effectively banned all new foreign visitors in November of last year. However, the Japanese government began to relax this ban in March of this year, permitting entirely supervised admission for business travellers and foreign students. Japan has raised the daily entrance cap from 20,000 to 50,000. By October, Japan is anticipated to completely abolish the daily admission cap.

Raise travel bans to improve the economy

The necessity for travellers to carry the results of Covid-19 testing performed prior to departure has been removed. According to Reuters, the requirement for tourists to obtain visas, travel agency reservations, as well as a daily cap on the number of inbound travellers, have all impacted Japan’s demand for overseas travel. Although the Covid-19 limitations are only allowing demand to reach roughly 40% of pre-pandemic levels, the nation’s flag carrier Japan Airlines is still operating at 65% of its pre-pandemic worldwide capacity, according to a Reuters article.

Base to stagnating Currency

Prior to the epidemic, 68 nations and areas did not require tourist visas for Japan. Travelers to Japan had to take guided tours in order to obtain visas during the pandemic. These conditions won’t exist following the suggested changes. The yen (the Japanese currency), which is hovering close to a 24-year low versus the dollar, is another justification for widening the travel door. By relaxing travel rules, the Japanese government may profit from the increased purchasing power of tourists.

