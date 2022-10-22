Being Alone Bothering You? Here's How You Overcome Negative Emotions

Humans need to socialise and mingle with other people. The innate feeling of wanting to belong and getting accepted in a group is high among humans. While some people do not mind spending time alone, others get energised by having a hearty laugh with friends or colleagues.

However, oftentimes when you shift to a new city, take admission to a new college, or change your job, you might find it difficult to blend in with a group. This becomes more problematic when you have to stay alone in an apartment.

Feelings of sadness and even depression might overwhelm you making it difficult for you to function properly. In such cases, the best option for you is to become your own best friend. Here are some tips that will help you not feel lonely by making you your own best buddy.

Positive thinking:

Do not dwell on things like why am I alone? Will I ever be able to make friends? Or, what if I am not able to mix with others? Instead, take this time to get to know yourself better. Explore your passions, hobbies, what makes you happy, and what motivates you. This will enable you to understand yourself better, rather than pondering what other people might think of you.

Do not compare with others

It is very unhealthy to compare yourself with others. Do not get engrossed in social media and start comparing yourself with your distant friends, cousins, or relatives having fun with their group. You have to understand that everyone’s social life is different.

Take a break from social media:

Pertaining to the second tip in this list, if you feel yourself getting too worn out after scrolling through Instagram, Facebook, and other social networking sites, do not hesitate to take a break. Try keeping your cell phone away from yourself for a day, and start by increasing the duration a little every day. You can indulge in your favourite hobbies instead.

Use positive affirmations:

If you ever feel overwhelmed by negative thoughts and emotions, start practising praising yourself, either by saying it out loud in front of the mirror or writing it down in your notebook. Affirmations can be as simple as, “I look beautiful today," or, “I believe that will make friends soon."

Pamper yourself:

Take a day out just to pamper yourself by either going to the salon or watching a movie all by yourself and even treating yourself to a scrumptious meal at a restaurant. Self or solo dates are a great way to make your heart happy and your mind fresh.

