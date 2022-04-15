Bel Sharbat to Aam Panna, Drinks Other Than Lemonade For This Summer

The mercury in North India has started rising to alarming levels. With temperatures soaring over 40 degrees in Delhi NCR, the resultant heatwave can cause many health problems. Lemonade is a popular drink made from lemons to stay protected from the scorching heat.

Lemon is rich in Vitamin C and contains a high level of dietary fibre, which reduces the risk of heart diseases.

But there are other options as well. Let’s discuss some healthy drinks that are made from ingredients other than lemon.

Bel Sharbat

This drink is made with fresh Bel fruit and helps with digestive disorders. Bel contains vitamins and minerals like vitamins A, B1, B2, C, calcium, potassium and iron.

Cucumber Kiwi Juice

This drink builds immunity, and helps in weight loss and detoxification. The drink is made from chilled pieces of cucumber and kiwi.

Aam Panna

Aam Panna is a refreshing summer drink made of raw mango pulp mixed with black salt, cumin powder and mint leaves.

Watermelon Smoothie

Watermelon smoothie is very refreshing on a warm summer day. Blended with banana and apple juice, this drink is rich in vitamin C. Watermelon smoothie is garnished with mint leaves. This drink is a perfect alternative to lemonade.

Tamarind Juice

Tamarind juice is a refreshing and thirst-quenching drink. This tangy drink also offers health benefits like improved digestion and weight loss. Perfect to counter the effects of sunstroke, this drink is made from Tamarind Pods and Fresh Ginger.

